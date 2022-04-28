Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday inducted four new faces in its West Bengal State Committee, filling up vacancies that were created after senior leaders like Biman Bose and former secretary Surjyakanta Mishra eased themselves out to make way for fresh blood in the party leadership.

A party official said that Debalina Hembram, Jibesh Sarkar, Jiaul Alam and Debabrata Ghosh were enrolled into the state committee, which now comprises 15 members, on the inaugural day of its two-day meeting.

Also Read | AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 159 Senior Resident Posts; Check Details Here.

Mohd Salim was recently elected the CPI(M) state secretary in place of Mishra, while octogenarian Left Front chairman Biman Bose had also decided to step down from the state committee, apart from Mridul De, Ashok Bhattacharya, Minati Ghosh and Rabin Deb.

Newly inducted Hembram is from Bankura and Ghosh from Hooghly, while Sarkar and Alam are from the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, respectively, the CPI(M) official said.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Hands Over PM Narendra Modi’s Invitation to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to Visit India.

The other members of the state committee include Ramchandra Dome, Sridip Bhattacharya, Amiya Patra, Sujan Chakraborty, Abhas Roy Choudhury, Sumit Dey, Samik Lahiri, Kallol Mazumder, Anadi Sahoo and Palash Das.

The committee is likely to discuss in its two-day meeting strategies for the next elections in the state and political movements on various issues, a party statement said.

The crucial West Bengal panchayat polls are scheduled to be held in 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)