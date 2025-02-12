Kochi, Feb 12 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, facing contempt of court proceedings over a roadblock incident in Thiruvananthapuram, appeared before the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

Leaders of various political parties are facing contempt of court proceedings in connection with various roadblock events in Kerala.

On February 10, CPI leaders Binoy Viswam and Pannian Raveendran, Congress leaders Mohammed Shiyas and T J Vinod, and CPI(M) leaders M Vijayakumar, Kadakampally Surendran, V K Prasanth, and V Joy had appeared before the court.

Govindan was granted an exemption from appearing on February 10, considering his preoccupations with CPI(M) conferences in Thrissur on February 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, the court directed the state police chief to submit an affidavit detailing steps taken to prevent such incidents.

The court also exempted Govindan from appearing in person in the case.

The court will consider the case on March 3.

The court also directed the opposing parties, the police officials, to submit detailed affidavits.

The contempt of court proceedings were initiated based on a plea seeking action against Govindan for allegedly violating judicial directions by holding party meetings that blocked public roads and margins.

The plea was filed in connection with CPI(M)'s Palayam area conference, held outside the Vanchiyoor court complex and police station in Thiruvananthapuram city on December 5, 2024.

Subsequently, the court expanded the scope of the proceedings to include various other protests and public meetings by CPI and Congress in different parts of the state.

