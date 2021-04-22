New Delhi, April 22: The older son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury - Ashish Yechury passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the CPI-M leader expressed his grief and thanked frontline workers who treated and supported them.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury tweeted. AK Walia, Senior Congress Leader and Former Delhi Minister, Succumbs to COVID-19 at Apollo Hospital.

This comes amid the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that is being witnessed across the country. Nearly 3 lakh new cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

