Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): With the verdict in the Vakapalli gangrape case "the state once again exposed its class bias," said Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoists) Ganesh on Tuesday in a statement.

A special court in Vishakhapatnam on April 6 acquitted all the 13 policemen who were accused in the Vakapalli gangrape case. 11 Adivasi women belonging to the Kondh community were allegedly gang-raped at a village in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district in 2007.

Also Read | Noida: Two Arrested for Playing Dubbed Video of TV Serial Ramayana at Resto-Bar.

"It has been 16 years since the Greyhound (a special anti-Naxal police force) police gang-raped 11 tribal women in Vakapalli. The incident happened on Aug 21, 2007. One of the officials of the inquiry commission appointed on the incident died. Another could not give a proper investigation report. So the court declared that the police who committed the rape are innocent. Through this judgment, the state once again exposed its class nature," said Ganesh in a statement released on Tuesday.

In the statement, he also alleged, "It has been proved once again that under this system, poor tribals especially women cannot get justice."

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 20th Roza of Ramzan on April 12 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Ganesh, in the statement, also called for a protest of the Maoists against the court's verdict.

In the verdict, the court had cited the failure of the investigating officers in conducting a fair and impartial investigation and therefore acquitted all the accused in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)