Mumbai, April 10: Muslims in India will be observing the 20th Roza of Ramzan tomorrow, April 12. Today is the 19th Roza or fast of the holy month of Raman. Ramzan or Ramadan as it is known began on March 24th after the crescent moon of Ramadan was not sighted on March 22nd evening. The Muslim community in India is celebrating the festival of Ramzan in full fervour and gaiety.

Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar will end after a 29 to 30-day fasting period and will culminate with Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr. The festival of Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated after the crescent moon is sighted, thereby marking the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting. During Ramadan, Muslim adults abstain from eating or drinking water as they observe fast from dawn to dusk. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 20th Roza on Wednesday, April 12.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 12:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 20 05:09 AM 6:56 PM 12 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 12:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 20 04:37 AM 6:46 PM 12 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 12:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 20 04:26 AM 6:30 PM 12 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 12:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 20 04:46 AM 6:22 PM 12 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 12:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 20 04:48 AM 6:32 PM 12 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 12:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 20 04:02 AM 5:57 PM 12 April 2023

Members of the Muslim community begin their fast in the morning with Sehri and end their fasting period with Iftar in the evening. Usually, Muslims end their fast by consuming dates but they also indulge in a spread of food items including fruits, fritters, veg, and non-veg food items among others. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

