New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding the removal of Minister KS Eshwarappa from the state cabinet and strict action against him over contractor Santosh Patil's death.

In his letter, Viswam said the Santosh Patil "committed suicide" at a lodge in Udipi on April 12 after "allegedly being harassed by Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa and his associates Basavaraj and Ramesh".

Seeking the Chief Minister's intervention, Viswam said "no proper action" has been taken against the minister though a case of abetment to suicide has been registered following a complaint against him.

"Given the deplorable circumstances, I request you to immediately intervene to take strict action and remove Eshwarappa, who is currently undergoing a criminal investigation, from the cabinet and to provide all the required support to the deceased Santosh Patil's family," he said.

"I also urge you to ensure that corrupt practices within the government are immediately stopped and strict action is taken against offenders so that no other person is driven to take their own life due to these unconstitutional and immoral demands," he added.

Eshwarappa has said he would not resign under pressure from the opposition and added that "no death note was found near the body".

"I have not seen the face of Santosh Patil, but as journalists are saying that he used to go to Delhi often. It should be investigated who booked his flight tickets and why," he said.

The brother of the deceased contractor on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Eshwarappa "and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj". (ANI)

