Kannur (Ker), Feb 21 (PTI) A CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death in north Kerala district of Kannur in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Webinar on Positive Impact of Union Budget 2022 on Education at 11 Am Today.

Haridasan, a fisherman, was allegedly attacked by a gang of assailants in front of his house at Punnol near New Mahe at around 1.30 AM while he was returning home after work, they said.

Also Read | Apple To Launch Four New Macs With M2 Chip Later This Year: Report.

The 54-year old was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by the neighbours who reached the spot hearing the sound but died on the way, police said.

The body was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

Police said there was a CPI(M)-BJP clash in the Punnol area a week ago.

The CPI(M) alleged that the party activist was hacked to death by a group of RSS-BJP men. The BJP has denied the allegations.

The CPI(M) alleged that Haridasan was "brutally attacked by the RSS workers, hacked several times and severed one of his legs" to ensure his death. RSS has not reacted to the allegation.

The CPI (M) has called for a hartal in Thalassery municipality and New Mahe panchayat today to protest the killing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)