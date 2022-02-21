New Delhi, February 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on Monday at 11 am on how this year's Union Budget will have a "positive impact" on the education sector.

"At 11 am today, will be addressing a webinar on how this year's Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector," tweeted PM Modi today. 'Parivarvadi' Did Not Let Me Work for People of UP Before 2017, Says PM Narendra Modi.

At 11 AM today, will be addressing a webinar on how this year’s Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2022

In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements, the Centre is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors.

The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)