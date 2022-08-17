Raipur, Aug 17 (PTI) The Bengaluru-based Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government for setting up a regional testing laboratory in Raipur district, an official said.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk 2022 Admit Card Released on ibps.in; Check Steps To Download.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Govt School Principal Gets Notice for Wearing Casual Dress on Independence Day in Jaisalmer.

As per the agreement, the national-level testing unit will be established on an area of 10 acres in sector-30 of Nava Raipur Atar Nagar which will have test facilities for transformers, energy meters, transformer oil, switch fuse unit and other electricity-related equipment, the public relations department official said.

Power companies will get a 20 per cent rebate in the testing of equipment, he said.

The contract was signed between Chhattisgarh energy department secretary Ankit Anand and Additional Director of CPRI, BA Sawale, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here at his official residence, he said.

Besides providing testing services to ensure quality in power sector producers, the CPRI, an autonomous body under the Power ministry, also promotes applied research in the sector, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)