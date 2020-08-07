Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 7 (PTI) A petrol pump was sealed for violating COVID-related regulations in Berhampur city in Odisha on Friday, officials said.

Penalties to the tune of Rs 1.50 lakh were also imposed on ten other petrol pumps in the city for the violations, they said.

The actions were taken against the filling station owners as they did not follow the guidelines of social distancing, they added.

Five shops were sealed in the city on Thursday for violating the norms. Total Rs 20,000 was collected as fines from the offenders, officials said.

Ganjam district has reported most of the COVID-19 cases in the state with 12,359 people testing positive. So far, 123 people have died in the district.

