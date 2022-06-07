Chennai, Jun 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday directed state government officials to create job opportunities for youngsters and also act expeditiously on the petitions received from the public.

He instructed officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment to take steps and address malnutrition among children below 6 years besides initiate measures to protect children from sexual offences.

Reviewing the DMK government's pioneering initiatives and numerous projects of several government departments here, Stalin asked the officials to complete all infrastructure works on time.

He reviewed the status on implementing schemes and government announcements including establishing 10 new government arts and science colleges in the state, filling up teaching vacancies in government colleges, constructing hostels for college students, pension scheme for transgenders, Post-Matric scholarship scheme for Adi-Dravidar and tribals and improvement of infrastructure for 150 Adi-Dravidar schools.

Steps should be taken to identify employment opportunities and improve the quality of life of the differently-abled, the Chief Minister said at the review which was attended by chief secretary V Irai Anbu and secretaries of various departments.

Further, necessary steps should be taken to ensure that the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held at Mahabalipuram, is organised in such a manner so as to elevate the pride to Tamil Nadu.

Stalin inspected the construction of new houses for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees and asked the officials to complete the work on time.

Earlier, he released the Public Works Department's design for the buildings to be built for government offices, government schools and colleges, primary health centres, sub-registrar offices and Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

Public Works Minister E V Velu and senior officials were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister launched a training programme for 1,000 young fishers from 14 coastal districts on life-saving skills. According to a release here the programme aims at grooming fishermen to become beach life guards.

The skills imparted to the youngsters would be useful during natural disasters and also help them to secure jobs in maritime safety, rescue services, beach resorts and the tourism industry, the release added.

