New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday described the Congress as a "batsman" who is trying to get the other partners of the INDIA bloc "run out."

Independent MP from Maharashtra's Sangli, Vishal Patil, too resorted to cricketing lexicon to take a swipe at the Mahayuti government, and said that after winning the assembly polls, the alliance got the "12th man" to run the government there.

Participating in the discussion on the Union budget in the Lok Sabha, Shinde said "INDI alliance is like a cricket team that has a batsmen named Congress who is bent on getting others run out."

He added, "The Congress is the 'Bhasmasur' of Indian politics, whomever it supports is destroyed. In our Maharashtra, it put off the 'mashaal' of the UBT....those who moved away from the Hindutva ideology, look at their situation in Maharashtra now."

Alleging that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke like a "spokesperson of China," Shinde said, "When you abuse 'Make in India' then you don't just abuse the government but all labourers, engineers and doctors, as they are all part of it."

Shinde also lauded the Union Budget to say, "When we call (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji, the captain of Team India, then we can call Nirmala Sitharaman, the winning all-rounder of Team India."

He said the BJP-led Centre proved everyone wrong in the opposition by building the Ram Temple, and abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In these 10 years, mandir was constructed, 370 was removed and in Delhi, (BJP) government has come to power. In this life only, UCC will also come," he said.

Independent MP Patil accused the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra of finagling the voters by switching the chief minister it promised them before the election.

"In olden times, in order to get a useless guy married, people used to show the photograph of an intelligent boy and then get the useless person married instead. This is what has happened in Maharashtra, they showed the face of Eknath Shinde and after the results some other person became the groom," Patil said in a swipe at BJP leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The man of the match was made the 12th man and the 12th man is now running the government after becoming the captain," he said.

