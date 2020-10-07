Panaji (Goa) [India], October 7 (ANI): Crime Branch arrested five gamblers in a late Tuesday night raid on 'matka gambling' den at Calangute, nearly 15 km from Panaji.

The raiding team has also seized gambling articles and Rs 1.63 lakh from the possession of the accused. The raid on the 'matka gambling' den was near a private Hospital at Naikwaddo.

According to an official statement of Crime Branch, the accused have been identified as Ahmad Shaikh, Joseph D'Souza, Santosh Gosawi, Govindrao Range and Yasinsab Bepari.

Matka gambling or satta is a form of betting and lottery which originally involved betting on the opening and closing rates of cotton transmitted from the New York Cotton Exchange to the Bombay Cotton Exchange. (ANI)

