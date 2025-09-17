Patna (Bihar) [India], September 17 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday took a veiled jibe at Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar Vijay Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, saying that criminals have become "Vijay" and "Samrat" in the state.

Speaking to ANI on the second day of 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra', Yadav said that the public is fed up with the "corrupt" government in the state.

The former Bihar Deputy CM said, "The public is fed up with the corrupt government. No work is done without giving any bribe... No one feels safe in the state. Criminals have become 'Vijay' and 'Samrat'. The public is troubled by unemployment and inflation. The people of Bihar will take revenge on the 20-year-old 'khatara' government. The NDA will be defeated in the upcoming elections."

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that he will give jobs and employment opportunities to every degree holder in the state if his party comes to power in the state.

The RJD leader asserted, "If our government comes to power, no individual with a degree will be sitting idle at home; everyone will have a job and employment opportunities. Tejashwi does what he says. If we come to power, we will give employment to eradicate unemployment from the state."

Yadav further expressed confidence, stating that his party is receiving support from the public.

He said, "We are getting a lot of support from the public...Criminals have become 'Vijay' and 'Samrat'...There is no law and order in the state..."

On September 16, Tejashwi Yadav launched the 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' to address youth unemployment, and ensure the rights of women, respect for teachers and better the health and education system in Bihar. This rally is covering the districts which were left out in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' organised by Congress.

The rally commenced in Jehanabad on September 16 and will conclude on September 20 in Vaishali. The rally will also cover Begusarai, Khagaria and Madhepura.

Bihar is set to witness an electoral battle between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Nitish Kumar in the state, while the INDIA bloc, including the Congress, and RJD look to unseat Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)

