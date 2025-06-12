Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed around 150 personnel to assist in the ongoing rescue and relief operations following the crash of a London-bound Air India flight shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to a statement by the CRPF, troops from the 100 Battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with personnel from the CRPF's Group Centre in Gandhinagar, have been sent to the crash site to support efforts on the ground.

"Flight AI 171 (Ahmedabad to London), reportedly carrying 242 passengers, crashed while taking off. Troops of 100 Rapid Action Force and Group Centre CRPF Gandhinagar ( Approximately 150 personnel) are involved in rescue operations. More details awaited," the CRPF said.

The Gujarat government has also mobilised three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel from Gandhinagar, to assist in rescue operations.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The aircraft reportedly crashed into a doctor's hostel near the airport perimeter.

Western Railway has dispatched its Disaster Management Team, along with medical personnel and RPF staff, to assist the Gujarat government and other agencies involved in relief and rescue efforts.

According to senior police officials, the aircraft crashed into a doctor's hostel located just outside the airport perimeter.

"After the takeoff, the plane crashed here and after a preliminary enquiry, we got to know that the ... plane crashed into a building, which is a doctors' hostel," Jaipal Singh Rathore, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, told reporters.

The Ahmedabad City Police has released an emergency helpline number for assistance and information related to the crash.

"Ahmedabad City Police Emergency Number for Police Emergency Services and necessary information related to the Ahmedabad Plane Crash 07925620359," Ahmedabad Police stated in a post on X.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the London-bound Air India flight crashed in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad following the takeoff at 01:38 pm on Thursday. (ANI)

