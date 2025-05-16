Ranchi, May 15 (PTI) A CRPF officer was killed while another was seriously injured after they were struck by lightning during an operation in Jharkhand on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in Keriburu village of West Singhbhum district at around 10.30 pm, they said.

Officials said, M Prabo Singh, a second-in-command rank officer belonging to the 26th battalion, was killed in the lightning strike, while Assistant Commandant S K Mandal was injured and admitted to a hospital.

The officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out in the jungle area for an operation, they said.

