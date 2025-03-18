Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], March 18 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub-Inspector was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Jaraikela area of Chaibasa in Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

"The condition of the injured sub-inspector is stable, and he is being airlifted to Ranchi for treatment," police said.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 1,131 Points, Nifty Closes Above 22,800 As Markets Rally; ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T Top Gainers.

Chaibasa Police said that the blast took place after an encounter with Naxalites during a joint operation of police and the CRPF.

Earlier in March, three CRPF jawans, including one assistant commandant, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chaibasa.

Also Read | Israeli Launches Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip Kill at Least 326 Palestinians, Shatter Ceasefire With Hamas.

"Three CRPF jawans injured in an IED blast in Chaibasa. Injured Jawans are being airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment. More details awaited," SP Chaibasa said earlier.

During an anti-naxal operation, the incident took place when a search was being conducted in the early morning.

Earlier in January, an encounter took place between security forces, including the Jharkhand Police and the 209 CoBRA battalion, and naxals in Chaibasa, West Singhbhum district.

According to Police reports, two INSAS rifles were recovered from the site. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)