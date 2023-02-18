New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Cruelty against animals are committed due to ignorance, and awareness drives should be conducted to bring such incidents under control, an animal rights activist said on Friday.

Ambika Shukla, also a trustee at the People For Animals (PFA), said people who work for animals feel not enough is being done for raising the awareness.

A team of animal activists conducted an awareness campaign for the staff and students of Don Bosco Technical Institute on Friday. The session was prompted by an incident in October, 2022 when a group of students and faculty members were seen thrashing a dog with a baseball bat.

An FIR was lodged in the case and a chargesheet is expected soon.

The session titled "Animal welfare is human welfare" highlighted how animal abuse leads to human abuse.

