Kochi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Friday carried out the steel cutting for the world's first hydrogen fuel cell powered feeder container vessel built for a Norwegian logistics company.

The 'Sea Shuttle' is an ambitious project admitted under the Norwegian Government green funding programme aimed at emission-free transport solutions by adopting sustainable path breaking future technologies.

"In zero emission mode, each vessel is expected to achieve around 25,000 tonne of CO2 reduction per year," the CSL said.

Samskip, a leading logistics company headquartered in the Netherlands has given an order for two such feeder container vessels and the approximate value for both the vessels is Rs 550 crore.

The first vessel is expected to be delivered by the end of 2025 and will have a capacity of carrying 365 high cube 40-feet containers.

The Cochin Shipyard had recently developed India's first fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell catamaran ferry vessel as a pilot project which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28.

