New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will commence from Saturday.

CUET scores have been made mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses at 45 central varsities from the 2022-23 academic session.

A link will be made available on the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for students to apply. The application process will be on till April 30.

The CUET is likely to be held in July.

In a public notice issued last week, the National Testing Agency announced that the CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the central universities across the country.

The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode, it had said.

The exam will have four parts -- Section IA (13 Languages), Section IB (19 Languages), Section II (27 Domain specific Subjects), and Section III (General Test).

A candidate can choose a maximum of any three languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together, according to the guidelines. One of the languages chosen needs to be in lieu of the domain specific subjects.

Section II offers 27 Subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of six subjects, while Section III constitutes the general test.

Section IA, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice.

The language options in Section IA are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Section IB is optional, and is for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section IA.

Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc, according to the guidelines.

All questions across sections will consider Class XII level as the benchmark, it said.

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had earlier said that the test syllabus will be modelled on the Class 12 NCERT syllabus.

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh has called the CUET a “good system” and urged students to not be worried.

Jawaharlal Nehru University had adapted the CUET in January this year while Jamia Millia Islamia has said it will hold admissions to its eight undergraduate courses on the basis of this entrance.

