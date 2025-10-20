New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, Qutab Minar in Delhi lit up with bright lights as the country is celebrating the festival of lights on Monday. Other cultural icons such as India Gate, Laxminarayan Temple too were illuminated beautifully.

Police buildings in Parliament Street area was illuminated in beautiful decorative lights. Buildings in Connaught Place were also illuminated and decorated, on the occasion.

People were seen bursting crackers and celebrated Diwali as Supreme Court had allowed green crackers in Delhi this time. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) distributed sweets to the children in Delhi.

New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal celebrated Diwali by bursting crackers.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, "We were are waiting for 8 pm so that we can burst crackers and celebrate Diwali. After 27 years, BJP government has been formed in Delhi and we are celebrating the festival of Diwali with joy and happiness. May the festival of Diwali bring peace and happiness in our lives. We will run a special cleanliness drive across Delhi and ensure that Delhi is clean."

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations.

People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja.The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

