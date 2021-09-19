Cuncolim (Goa) [India], September 19 (ANI): Four persons were arrested by Cuncolim police in the house burglary cases in the Salcete area of Goa, the press note issued by the police on Saturday read.

Police said that the accused were involved in house burglary cases.

According to the police, the accused had targeted the houses in which the inmates were either abroad or out of the station.

The police custody remand arrested the accused persons and recovered a part of stolen property in two cases.

The four accused has been identified as Mohammad Afzal and Salman from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Shamshad Alam from Delhi, and Parvez Khan from Haryana.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

