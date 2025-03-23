Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Curfew has been lifted across Nagpur, with restrictions eased in the last four affected areas on Sunday, officials said.

"Restrictions have been relaxed in Kotwali, Tehsil, Ganeshpeth, and Yashodhara Nagar from 3 PM on Sunday," Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal said.

The decision was made after law enforcement agencies reviewed the situation, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, authorities had lifted the curfew in Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Lakadganj, Sakkardara, and Imamwada. Besides, restrictions were temporarily relaxed in Kotwali, Tehsil, and Ganeshpeth between 7 PM and 10 PM.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that any damage caused during the violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17 will be recovered from the rioters.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, then their property will be sold for the recovery. Wherever required, bulldozers will also be used."

Hamid Engineer, the working president of the Minorities Democratic Party, was arrested late on Friday night in connection with the Nagpur violence case. Lohit Matani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nagpur, confirmed the arrest.

The Nagpur Court on Friday directed a medical examination for Fahim Khan, the prime accused in the Nagpur violence case, following his claims of ill-treatment by the police. His magisterial custody remand (MCR) was recorded, and the court reserved the right for police custody remand (PCR).

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal reported that 99 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence and assured an impartial investigation. "Till now, 99 people have been arrested, and action is being taken against them. We are conducting an unbiased investigation," Singal told reporters. (ANI)

