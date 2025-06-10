Imphal, Jun 10 (PTI) The Manipur government on Tuesday lifted prohibitory orders in three Imphal valley districts from 5 am to 5 pm, officials said.

Separate orders issued by the district magistrates of Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur stated that "movement of persons outside their homes is permitted from 5am to 5pm, as long as no activities are carried out that could disrupt law and order in the area."

Also Read | Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11,389 Staff Nurse Posts at btsc.bihar.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Other Details.

Prohibitory orders were clamped across five districts of Imphal valley from June 7 night after violent protests broke out following the arrest of an Arambai Tenggol leader by the CBI.

However, there are no restrictions for government agencies involved in law enforcement, emergency services, banking, and financial institutions.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Espionage Case: Spy YouTuber Moves Court, Seeks Regular Bail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)