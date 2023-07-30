New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Calling the current state government in Rajasthan the “most corrupt”, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat has hit out at the Ashok Gehlot government over the issue of alleged corruption in the state.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shekhwat said that the corruption in the Congress government is “at its peak” in the state.

“This is the most corrupt party in democratic Rajasthan. Corruption is so prevalent in the state that even a common man knows that corruption is at its peak... A cabinet minister in the presence of thousands says that our government is the most corrupt government in the history of Rajasthan. Such statements are made in the Vidhansabha as well,” he said.

On being asked about the ‘Red Diary’ which recently sacked minister Rajendra Gudha carried claiming that it has evidence of the ‘corruption’ by the Gehlot government, Shekhawat said, “The way, leaders of the government tried to snatch the dairy from the minister and tried to tear it apart, proves that that diary has something very important against the state government.”

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister of state, hours after he criticised his own government over the crimes against women in the state.

Following the incident, Gudha on Monday carried a red diary to the Assembly. He claimed that it contains details that can "expose" CM Ashok Gehlot.

Later, when he talked about the ‘Red Diary’ that allegedly contains all the corrupt practices and wrongdoings of the Rajasthan Congress, he was dragged out of the Rajasthan Assembly.

However, Shekhawat further said that the instability of the Rajasthan government has put the state in an odd situation.

“The way their MLAs have been rivals in the past shows their incompetency. The people of the state have got to know that this government is unable to function smoothly,” the union minister added.

He further exuded his confidence in BJP forming the government in the state.

“The people will bless us and we will form the government with a majority,” Shekhawat said.

On being asked about Vasundhara Raje to become the face of the party in upcoming elections, Shekhawat said, “There is no competition between us for the post. Be it Vasundharaji, Satish Poonia, me or Arjun Ram Meghwal, we have only one aim to bring the party into the power and develop the state.” (ANI)

