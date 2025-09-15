Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 15 (ANI): Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer has claimed that compared to other states, third-degree and custodial torture are very low in Kerala.

He was reacting to the alleged custodial torture of Youth Congress leader Sujith V inside Kunnamkulam Police Station in Thrissur in 2023.

"Compared to other states, third-degree and custody torture are very low here... In a prudent society, nobody will endorse custodial atrocity," Shamseer told ANI.

"In the police force, various types of people are working... When they commit crimes, the government takes action. That is the only solution. Such situations should not be tolerated in any case. CM Pinarayi Vijayan will not allow such situations to happen in Kerala," he added.

Sujith was allegedly subjected to custodial violence inside the Kunnamkulam police station on April 5, 2023, after he confronted police officers for intimidating his friends who were standing by the roadside.

Meanwhile, Speaker AN Shamseer targeted the Governor for not giving assent to the bills brought by the state government, saying that such practices are not good in a "healthy democracy."

The 14th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on September 15 and will continue till October 10.

Shamseer said that this session would be specifically for law-making.

Speaking to ANI, Shamseer said, "The 14th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on September 15, 2025, and will continue till October 10. The session will be held in three phases--September 15 to 19, September 29 to 30, and October 6 to 10--covering a total of 12 working days. This session is exclusively for lawmaking, with two days set aside specifically for private member bills."

He stated that the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly was constituted in 2021, and four years have passed; 137 bills have been passed.

"Kerala is conducting Assembly sessions 50 days per annum, so this is a model for other states. We are making bills for the goodwill of people. Unfortunately, the governor is not giving assent to bills. This is not good in a healthy democracy," he added.

Earlier, in a press conference on the commencement of the 14th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, he said that the Assembly will take up several important legislations during this session.

"The Assembly will take up several important legislations during this session, including the Kerala General Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Kerala Societies Registration Bill, 2025; the Kerala Guruvayur Devaswom (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Kerala Coir Workers' Welfare Cess (Amendment) Bill, 2025. In addition, the Kerala Public Records Bill, 2023--which was referred to the Select Committee after being introduced on July 11, 2024--will also be considered in this session. The House will also replace the Kerala Public Service Commission (Additional Functions in respect of Services under Universities) Amendment Ordinance, 2025, with a Bill," he said. (ANI)

