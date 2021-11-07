Muzaffarnagar, Nov 7 (PTI) A customer ran away with a box of ornaments from a jewellery shop here, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at Bhagat Singh market that falls under Kotwali police station area, they said.

A person went to Ramkumar Jewellers and fled with a box carrying ornaments worth Rs 75 lakh, they said.

Police are searching for the accused on the bases of CCTV footage Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.

