Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 21 (ANI): Customs department arrested 5 people and seized 4.227 kg of gold from Kochi airport within last 12 hours in different instances, officials said.

In the first instance, they seized 1205 grams of gold from two natives of Thrissur who arrived at Kochi airport from Dubai via AI934 flight. They had two children with them.

In the second instance, they seized 1238.840 grams of Gold from a couple who were accompanied by a Malaysian citizen friend. They reached Kochi airport via AK39 flight. The trio was arrested.

In the third instance, Customs seized Gold of 1784.30 grams, which were pasted below the seat of 6E1847 Flight. The gold is estimated to have a value of 1.90 crore rupees and an investigation is underway, said Customs. (ANI)

