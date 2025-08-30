Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 30 (ANI): A special programme was organised on Saturday in Tripura with the primary focus of creating awareness of cybercrime among members of the media fraternity.

Officials highlighted that if the media become well-informed about the growing menace of cybercrime, they can play a vital role in spreading awareness among the general public, thereby acting as strong allies in combating such crimes.

Speakers pointed out that cybercrime is on the rise across the country and remains a borderless threat, where perpetrators can target victims from within India or abroad. "The only effective safeguard against such crimes is awareness. With proper knowledge, people can protect themselves both financially and emotionally from falling victim to cybercriminals," they stated.

In Tripura, cases of cybercrime had been on the rise until 2024. However, due to sustained awareness drives and preventive measures, the trend has started to decline, something officials described as a "matter of satisfaction".

Authorities outlined several initiatives undertaken in the state to curb the menace, including the establishment of a dedicated Cyber Police Station, specialised training for officers, and frequent awareness programmes for the public. Today's event was part of that ongoing effort to strengthen cyber safety.

Tripura DGP Anurag, who was also present at the event, said, "Today's programme was mainly about creating awareness on cybercrime among the media. If the media fraternity becomes aware of this issue, they will be able to spread the message to the general public, and in that way, the media will become our allies. They have also assured us of their support."

He also said, "Across the country, cybercrime is on the rise, and the most critical aspect is that it is borderless; perpetrators can victimise anyone from within the country or even from abroad. The only way to protect ourselves from such crimes is to be aware. With awareness, people can safeguard themselves financially and emotionally from falling victim to cybercrimes."

Tripura DGP further added, "In Tripura, cybercrime was increasing until 2024. However, due to various awareness initiatives, the trend has now started to decline, which is a matter of satisfaction for us. To reduce cybercrime, we have taken several steps, including establishing a dedicated Cyber Police Station, providing training to our officers, and organising awareness programs for the public, one of which was today's program." (ANI)

