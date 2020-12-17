New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Delhi Police busted a massive syndicate whose employees posed as personnel from various law enforcement agencies to cheat and extort money from unsuspecting foreign nationals, police said on Wednesday.

The cybercrime unit of Delhi Police (Cypad).on Tuesday arrested a total of 54 persons who were involved with an illegal call centre beong run from Moti Nagar area in the national capital. Police also seized 90 desktops, more than 50 phones and a server from the premises.

Also Read | Bajrang Dal’s Ex-District Chief Anil Prabhu Arrested by Karnataka Police For Alleged Involvement in Cattle Theft and Smuggling.

The accused allegedly used to threaten people living in the US and other countries with legal action and make them transfer money via Bitcoins and gift cards.

Posing as law enforcement personnel, the accused used to con victims telling them that their social security number has been found to be linked to criminal activity due to which their associated bank accounts would be frozen or confiscated. The accused allegedly extorted money from the victims via Bitcoins and gift cards.

Also Read | How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Soicedad, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of BAR vs RS Football Game Score Updates on TV.

Briefing the press, Anyesh Roy, DCP Cyber Cell, Delhi said, "The illegal call centre has been operating from various places for around two to two-and-a-half-years. They used to send pre-recorded IVR messages through voice mails to foreign nationals. When the foreign nationals responded to the messages, the calls landed in India. The mastermind of the syndicate who has criminal cases registered against him operates from Dubai. The team leaders and operators arrested here are in cognisance about the offence."

As per reports, police said, the accused have duped over 4000 foreigners (primarily from the US) to the tune of Rs 90-100 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)