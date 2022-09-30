Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) The Jammu Municipal Corporation and Jammu Smart City Limited on Friday organised a cycle rally to spread awareness on drug abuse.

The rally was flagged off by Municipal Commissioner Rahul Yadav from Kala Kendra in the city.

People from all walks of life, including officials, participated in the rally and spread the message of creating a healthy society free of drug abuse.

Rahul Yadav said the cycle rally was part of the drive to free the UT from drug abuse. The campaign was launched by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.

He said the aim of the rally was to create awareness against drug menace and educate youth, who fall prey to drugs unknowingly.

He also appealed to the public to support Jammu and Kashmir administration in this war against drug abuse and share information with police about the anti-social activities taking place in their surroundings.

