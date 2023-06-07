New Delhi, June 7: Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

"The severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' (pronounced as Biporjoy") over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 5 kmph during last 6 hours and, intensified into a very severe cyconic storm and lay centered at 11.30 hrs of today", IMD said in a tweet. Monsoon 2023 Tracker in India: Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy May Delay Rain in India.

"The very severe Cyclonic storm is currently about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 970 km southwest of Mumbai, 1050 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1350 km south of Karachi," it said. Cyclone Biparjoy Live Tracker Map on Windy.

The cyclone would move nearly northwards during the next 24 hours and then north-northwestwards during subsequent 3 days, IMD added.

