New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI) Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to weaken further by Friday morning and move into a 'depression' in the subsequent evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today in the wee hours.

IMD officials said that the 'severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is expected to move northeastwards, adding that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan on Friday.

Also Read | FIFA Sets Up Anti-racism Task Force Involving Vinicius.

"The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya as of 0230 IST today," IMD said in a tweet.

"It is expected to move northeastwards and weaken into a Cyclonic Storm by early morning on June 16, and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan," it said.

Also Read | Climate Change: UN’s Guterres Lambasts Fossil Fuel Firms.

IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch.

"Cyclone Biporjoy moved northeastwards and crossed the Saurashtra-Kutch adjoining Pakistan coast close to the Jakhau port, Gujarat. The cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Saurashtra-Kutch," Mohapatra told ANI

"The intensity of the cyclone has reduced to 105-115 kmph. The category has changed from very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) to severe cyclonic storm (SCS). There may be heavy rains in Rajasthan on June 16 (Friday)," he added.

The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy has reduced from the 'very severe' to 'severe' category on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after the storm made landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat.

IMD had earlier said that Cyclone Biparjoy is moving ahead of Saurashtra Kutch as a very severe cyclone.

"Very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) close to Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts. The landfall process is continuing and by midnight it will be completely over the land. Part of the eye is over the land," IMD had said on Thursday evening.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which had been brewing over the Arabian Sea for several days, has made landfall on Gujarat's coastal area and has also affected the train services. Due to this, around 99 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated, Western Railway said.

Officials said that several relief and rescue teams are on alert as tens of thousands of people were evacuated to safe locations in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Thursday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD issued a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, saying that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) 'Biparjoy' will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts, between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port, by Thursday evening.

Warnings about extensive damage to temporary housing structures and falling of trees and branches due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have already been issued by India Meteorological Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)