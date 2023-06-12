New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): India Meteorological Department on Monday said that impending Cyclone Biparjoy will cross near near Gujarat's Jakhau Port on June 15 as 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm'.

In this regard, the official media handle of IMD took to Twitter and said," Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS Biparjoy lay at 1730IST today, about 310km SW of Porbandar, 330km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 400km SSW of Jakhau Port, 410km SSW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of June 15 as VSCS."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Hijab Row: Three Including Principal of Ganga Jamna School Arrested After Hindu Girls Allegedly Forced To Wear Headscarf.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of ministries/agencies of the Centre, as well as, Gujarat to deal with the situation arising out of the impending Cyclone Biparjoy.

According to the official statement, Prime Minister directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that the State Government safely evacuates people living in vulnerable locations and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them.

Also Read | ‘Big Step’: EAM S Jaishankar Hails Singapore's Ratification of International Solar Alliance.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday chaired the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and reviewed the preparedness of the Government of Gujarat and Central Ministries/Agencies to review preparedness for impending cyclone 'Biparjoy' in the Arabian Sea.Gauba stressed the need to ensure that people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time and that preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by concerned authorities of the Government of Gujarat and concerned Central agencies.

In this regard, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Deputy Director General (Ops) Manish Pathak said that the Indian Coast Guard has taken all preventive measures regarding the impending Cyclone Biparjoy.

"The Indian Coast Guard has taken all the preventive measures. We have warned all the fishermen, though a fishing ban is in progress on the west coast of India from June 1 to July 31. However, country boats, the smaller ones which were out at sea have been shepherded back," Deputy Director General (Ops) Manish Pathak said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)