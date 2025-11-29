Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): With cyclonic storm Ditwah advancing towards the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, authorities have intensified preparedness measures as the weather system continues to move across coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, prompting an orange alert in the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Ditwah moved north-northwestwards at a speed of seven kmph over the past six hours and, as of 23:30 hrs IST on Friday, was centred near latitude 8.8°N and longitude 80.8°E. The storm lay about 60 km west-northwest of Trincomalee, 160 km northwest of Batticaloa, 260 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 370 km south-southeast of Puducherry and nearly 470 km south of Chennai.

The IMD said the system is likely to maintain its north-northwestward movement across the Sri Lankan coast and adjoining Bay waters, before emerging over the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is expected to reach near the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the early hours of November 30.

Amid the cyclone alert, the Villupuram district administration has stepped up precautionary measures. District Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman announced the closure of all schools on Saturday due to predicted heavy rainfall.

"In Villupuram district, all schools will remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall. No special classes or examinations should be conducted under any circumstances. A total of 103 locations in our district have been identified as vulnerable areas," he said on Friday.

Rahman added that 103 locations in the district have been marked as vulnerable. "For rescue operations, 55 boats are on standby. Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel will arrive in the Villupuram district tonight. As there is a possibility of electric poles falling, 12,700 poles have been kept ready. A total of 253 JCB vehicles are on standby. Nineteen coastal fishermen have not ventured into the sea. There is a likelihood of rainfall beginning tomorrow afternoon," he said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 69, with 34 people still missing as of Friday, as the country continues to face severe weather conditions. India commenced Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the affected island nation. (ANI)

