NTR district (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Given the Cyclone alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, the district collector announced holidays for all educational institutions in the NTR district on December 4 and 5.

The collector's order further said that the schools might have to compensate for these holidays with the ensuing Second Saturdays, in case of a shortfall of 220 working academic days.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Concedes Defeat in Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

Cyclone 'Michaung' is expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 teams for rescue and relief operations, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) informed on Sunday.

The inputs were shared in the second NCMC meeting under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba earlier on Sunday. The meeting was held to review the preparedness of state governments and central ministries and departments for impending cyclone 'Michaung' in the Bay of Bengal.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2023: PM Narendra Modi Talks of 'Guaranteed Hat-Trick' in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls As BJP Wins Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress Gains Telangana (Watch Video).

Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the committee about the current status of cyclonic storm 'Michaung'.

"The cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of nine kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 4.30 pm on Sunday over the same region near latitude 11.8 degrees North and longitude 82.2 degrees East, about 260 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 250 km southeast of Chennai, 380 km south-southeast of Nellore, 490 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 500 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam," IMD Director General informed the NCMC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)