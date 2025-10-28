New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Landfall process of the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) 'Montha' commenced on Tuesday around 7:30 pm as the storm is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada tonight, the India Meteorological Department said.

As per the update at 9:30 pm, IMD said, "SCS Montha is likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, to the south of Kakinada during the next 2 hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph."

Also Read | India Aims To Send Humans on Moon by 2047, Says Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath (Watch Video).

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that 11,396 people have been evacuated so far in the state, while the government is gearing up to evacuate a total of 30,000 people.

CM Majhi said, "The eight districts of South Odisha - Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur - are likely to be the most affected. The state government is fully prepared to deal with this situation. As always, our goal is zero casualties. To evacuate people, we have prepared 2,040 cyclone and flood-affected sites. So far, we have evacuated 11,396 people. We are monitoring the situation and are preparing to evacuate more than 30,000 people...We have deployed a total of 30 ODRF, 123 fire brigades, and five NDRF teams. We have also kept more teams on alert..."

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Calls Mahagathbandhan's 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Prann' Poll Manifesto 'Bunch of Lies'.

In the wake of the cyclonic storm's landfall, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, and decided to immediately restore rail services post-landfall.

"Spoke with Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Ji and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Ji, along with concerned Railway officials. Decisions taken for immediate restoration work post landfall of the cyclone," Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

He added that the railway war rooms have been activated, while the train operations are being closely monitored.

The Railway Minister said, "In preparation for Cyclone Montha's expected impact on the East Coast, war rooms are activated at Divisional, Zonal and Board levels. Positioned essential resources in the east coastal divisions. Our teams in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Guntur are on alert. Train operations are being closely monitored to minimise disruptions."

The Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of 32 trains passing through Visakhapatnam, citing passenger safety.

Earlier today, Vaishnaw directed railways to take precautionary measures in anticipation of Cyclone Montha's impact on the East Coast, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana.

He directed all officials of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Central Railway (SCR) zones to remain on high alert and take proactive steps to restore train services quickly.

In Andhra Pradesh, the State government has established more than 800 relief centres and shifted pregnant women to hospitals.

Kakinada MP Tangella, who was present on the ground in Uppada, monitored the situation.

"Our government is fully prepared to face this cyclone," Tangella told ANI, adding that the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have been monitoring the situation for the last two days.

"As the MP, I am on the ground and have arranged more than 800 relief centres where we are providing all basic facilities. We have deployed 1000 electricians to ensure 24-hour power in the area in case of any eventuality. 140 Swimmers with boats are also deployed here. The pregnant ladies have been shifted to different hospitals," he said.

In Odisha's Malkangiri district, the medical staff is taking extra precautions for pregnant women, shifting those due to deliver within 15 days to Maa Gruhas (birth waiting homes) at seven Community Health Centres.

Dr Nishant Das, Medical Officer incharge at CHC Pandripani, told ANI, "In light of the Montha cyclone, as per the district administration's instructions, we are relocating pregnant women with delivery dates within 15 days to these Maa Gruhas (birth waiting homes). This ensures that when their labour begins, we can provide them with a safe place. So far, we have housed 22 pregnant women here. They are receiving food four times daily, undergoing blood tests, and being checked by doctors twice a day."

A total of 123 fire teams have been deployed, and roads are being cleared to avoid casualties amid the landfall of the Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha.

Chief Fire Officer, Odisha, Ramesh Chandra Majhi said, "In view of Cyclone Montha, 123 fire teams have been deployed at various locations. Our teams are clearing roads affected by the cyclone. The Odisha Chief Minister has clearly instructed that there should be no casualties due to Cyclone Montha."

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Commandant Gyaneshwar Singh said 26 teams are currently deployed in active operations, while 19 are in reserve.

Singh said, "NDRF has been on alert since the formation of Cyclone 'Montha,' and we are monitoring the bulletins issued by the IMD. As per the latest trends, the movement speed has slowed a bit. However, the current gusty winds are flowing at around 90 to 110 kmph, moving north-northwestwards, and are likely to strike the coast of Andhra Pradesh. Total, our 26 teams are deployed in active ops, and we have around 19 teams in reserve."

Of the 26, 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh, and six in Odisha.

"Of those 26, a maximum of 12 teams are in Andhra Pradesh because that is the area where it is likely to have the most impact. 6 teams are deployed in Odisha and, as part of north Tamil Nadu, are also likely to be affected, so three teams are deployed there. Yesterday, we deployed some teams in Telangana and Chhattisgarh," the NDRF official said.

Over 35 flights between Shamshabad in Telangana and Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry airports in Andhra Pradesh have been cancelled, GMR Airports said.

A total of 30 IndiGo, two Air India and five Air India Express flights have been cancelled as the SCS Month approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)