Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form around May 21 over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast.

A low-pressure area will likely form over the same region around May 22, under its influence and thereafter, it is likely to move northwards and intensify further, the IMD said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru has issued warnings for coastal Karnataka. It predicts extremely heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning with strong surface winds until May 21 and very heavy to heavy rains until May 26.

For south interior Karnataka, the IMD forecast extremely heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning until May 21 and heavy to very heavy rains until May 26.

For north interior Karnataka, the IMD predicts very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning until May 21 and heavy rains until May 26.

Meanwhile, heavy rains has wrecked havoc in Bengaluru with a total of three deaths over the past few days.

Manmohan Kamath (63), a resident of Madhuvan Apartments in NS Palya, and Dinesh (12), son of Bharath, a Nepal national residing in an apartment in the BTM Second Stage Dollars Colony, NS Palya, died due to electrocution yesterday.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East Bengaluru, Sarah Fathima, Kamath was connecting a motor to pump out water from the basement of the apartment when he got electrocuted and died.

One person had died earlier, after a wall collapsed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will conduct a city-wide inspection on May 21.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been replaced by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), was making efforts to tackle the severe waterlogging affecting several areas of the city, which saw heavy rainfall. (ANI)

