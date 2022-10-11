Palghar (Maha), Oct 11 (PTI) Armed dacoits looted cigarettes worth Rs 1.36 crore from a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway early Tuesday morning, police said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Stray Dog Attacks, Bites 10 People in Kochi’s Thrikkakara; Dog-Catchers Engaged After Canine Goes Missing.

The driver of the truck was beaten up mercilessly by the six unidentified dacoits, said senior inspector Prafulla Wagh of Mandvi police station.

Also Read | Karnataka: Cancel Reservation for Muslims, Christians and Transfer It to Panchamasali Lingayats, Says BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

The truck was heading towards Jaipur from Rabale in Navi Mumbai.

The dacoits travelling in a car waylaid the truck near Sakwar village, beat up the driver and drove off with it after blindfolding him.

After emptying the consignment, they abandoned the truck and released the driver near Charoti toll booth.

Further probe was on, he police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)