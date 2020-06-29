Kohima, Jun 29 (PTI) Dubbing the continuous rise in fuel prices as an "irrational and dumb" act of the Centre, the Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress on Monday launched a protest campaign demanding immediate roll back of the hike.

NPYC president Vilhousielie Kenguruse said its volunteers have put up posters in petrol pumps in the state to create awareness against the "unreasonable" increase in fuel rates.

Diesel price has been hiked 22 times and petrol price 21 times since June 7 with a cumulative increase of Rs 11.14 and Rs 9.17, respectively.

"We condemn the irrational and dumb act of the central government to continuously hike fuel prices, and the state government is also levying COVID-19 cess on petrol, diesel and petroleum products during this time of crisis," he said, while addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan here.

Every action of the BJP government is becoming a punishment for the people of the nation, Kenguruse asserted.

"Due to the continuous increase in fuel rates, common people are suffering the most as prices of essential commodities are also skyrocketing," he said.

"Stop looting the common people and roll back the hike and reduce fuel prices," the NPYC chief said.

