Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI) The Department of Official Language will host the Golden Jubilee celebration of 'Dakshin Samvad' (Southern Dialogue) in Hyderabad on Friday.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest at the event. The announcement was made by Meenakshi Jolly, joint secretary, Department of Official Language, said a release.

Special guests include Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Jolly said the event will see participation from senior officials, scholars, and language enthusiasts from across southern India—including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry.

As part of the celebrations, winners of sports competitions held in connection with the Golden Jubilee year will be felicitated, reflecting the Department's commitment to both linguistic promotion and cultural engagement.

The release noted that India is divided into A, B, and C regions based on the use of Hindi in official work. To support the effective implementation of the Official Language policy, Town Official Language Implementation Committees (TOLICs) have been established across the country.

'Dakshin Samvad' commemorates five decades of progress in implementing the official language policy and acknowledges South India's active role in promoting linguistic unity.

The central theme of the event is to foster dialogue and cooperation among Indian languages, with Hindi "positioned not as a replacement, but as a bridge connecting India's rich multilingual fabric", the release added.

