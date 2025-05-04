Dharamsala (HP), May 4 (PTI) The Dalai Lama on Sunday congratulated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his re-election following his party's victory in the parliamentary elections.

"It has been a privilege for me to have been able to visit Australia several times over the years," the Tibetan spiritual leader said in a statement issued by his office here.

"I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the Australian people," he added.

The Dalai Lama said he has been touched by the friendship and affection of the Australians and encouraged by their enthusiasm to promote the human values of love and inter-religious harmony.

"I take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to the Australian government and its people for their interest in and support for the Tibetan people's freedom and dignity," he said.

