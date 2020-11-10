Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 10 (ANI): With an aim to help villagers in Naxal-affected areas of Dantewada, the district administration has launched a unique scheme 'Sugam Swasth' to help them reach medical facilities and save lives, as per District Collector Deepak Soni.

Soni said that under the scheme, the district administration has entered into a collaboration with 95 private vehicle owners in the rural region who ferry critically ill patients, mostly villagers, to doctors and health facilities in emergency situations.

"Under the Sugam Swasth scheme, all vehicle owners in rural areas agreed to act as volunteers, after we held talks with them, in Dantewada. They have been registered as 'Swasth rakshaks'. Due to lack of connectivity and difficult terrain, at times ambulances cannot reach the critical patients in time, leading to loss of critical time which is needed for saving a life," Soni told reporters here.

"Currently 95 vehicle owners have been registered as 'Swastha rakshaks' and they have taken a pledge that they will make any patient in their panchayat reach the health centers in their vehicles," he added.

Stating it was a move to help the needy through public participation, the official also added that as of date close to 100 villagers have benefitted from the scheme.

"Upon reaching the health centers the vehicle owners/drivers get paid promptly according to a set slab. To date close to 100 people have benefitted from the scheme. It is another attempt to help the masses through the participation of the people," he said.

Meanwhile, Sukra, a villager who used the service on Monday for getting a family member treated hailed the scheme and vouched for its timely and efficient mechanism.

"My mother was sick, so we called the vehicle for help, it reached within 10-15 minutes in a single call. This helped us reach the health center in time," he said. (ANI)

