New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Day 3 of World Food India 2025 witnessed a series of impactful technical sessions, international collaborations, and knowledge exchanges, further reinforcing India's role as a global hub for food processing and innovation.

During the first two days of the event, there were 4,657 B2B meetings, 154 G2G meetings, and 9,564 RBSM meetings, while the overall footfall stood at 35,784, according to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Partner and focus states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Odisha, conducted dedicated sessions showcasing their strengths. The Department of Fisheries organised a session on "Fish Tech for Fishers' Prosperity: Innovations in Processing and Value Addition," highlighting advancements in fisheries and value chain development.

Sponsored sessions added further depth, with the Centre for Responsible Business convening discussions on the National Alliance for Regenerative Vegetable Oil Sector, while BL Agro hosted RASHTRA 2025: Risk Analytics Seminar - Heralding the Transformation of Agriculture.

NIFTEM-K transferred two key technologies: "Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Poshan 2.0 initiatives" to Interlink Foods Pvt. Ltd. and "Unfermented Mayo" to Jiwanmitra Nutraceuticals Private Limited.

On the same day, NIFTEM-K also signed MoUs with the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida; the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development, Imphal; Rejuvome Therapeutics, Bangalore; and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi.

NIFTEM-T signed MoUs with M/s Envirocare Labs Pvt. Ltd., Maharashtra for placements and research, and with M/s Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), New Delhi to set up a Centre of Excellence for Food Fortification.

It also signed an MoA with M/s Fruvetech Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, a winner of the Start-up Grand Challenge 3.0.

In line with the summit's vision of fostering global partnerships, key government-to-government meetings were held with counterparts from New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and Uganda, paving the way for enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food processing.

World Food India 2025 continues to be a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and investment, driving the transformation of India's food economy while strengthening global partnerships. (ANI)

