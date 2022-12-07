Shimla, Dec 7 (PTI) A day before the Himachal Assembly election results will be declared, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur appeared in a relaxed mood and was seen enjoying "gol gappas" (popular Indian snack) at the famous Ridge here.

He was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh BJP's organisational secretary Pawan Rana, party election co-incharge Devendra Singh Rana and BJP candidate from Shimla (urban) Sanjay Sood.

Later, in a brief interaction with reporters, Thakur said he wanted to thank the people of the state who voted in greater numbers on the day of the polling on November 12.

As votes will be counted on Thursday, there is not much to say, though most exit polls have gone in BJP's favour, he said.

When asked the Congress is also making a claim to form the government in the state, Thakur said the party has fought the polls and it can make such a claim.

But, we have been maintaining right from the start that the situation is different this time, he added.

The chief minister also took a stroll on Mall Road.

