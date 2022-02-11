Noida, Feb 11 (PTI) The days of "divisive and issue-less" politics are over in western Uttar Pradesh, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on Friday as he credited the farmers' agitation for bringing about the change.

The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) also said protests are necessary to check unruly governments and strengthen democracy.

The remarks of the leader of the BKU, which is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), come a day after the first phase of polling and three days ahead of the second round of polling in the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

"Gone are the days of divisive, issue-less politics in western Uttar Pradesh. Farmers, workers and villagers have cast their votes on issues, sidelining hatred, and will do so in the future. This is the product of the (farmers') movement. The movement was also necessary for the strengthening of democracy and to check unruly governments," Tikait said in a tweet in Hindi.

The first phase of polling on 58 Assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh was held on Thursday. The voting for the second phase is due on February 14.

In the second phase, 55 Assembly seats spanning the nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Budaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur will go to polls.

The election results will be announced on March 10.

