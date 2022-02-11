Kerala, February 11: In yet another incident of domestic violence, Kilimanoor police booked a 45-year-old man for assaulting his wife and injuring her. The accused has been identified as Dileep Kumar, a resident of Ponganad. The accused has been booked under charges of attempted murder and is absconding, said the police.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the victim, Sandhya, in her complaint, alleged that Dileep assaulted her on February 5 following a domestic dispute. When she tried to run away, he kicked her down and stomped on her stomach. Then he hit her with a wooden log, inflicting serious injuries on her head. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Kills Father-In-Law After Brawl Over Domestic Dispute In Bundi District.

As per the report, the victim was undergoing treatment at a hospital in her locality. She approached the police with a complaint after her health improved on Thursday. The search is on to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).