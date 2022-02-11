Kichha (Uttarakhand) [India], February 11 (ANI): Launching a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of India's surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016 and airstrike in 2019, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi" and added that the Wayanad MP had no right to demand proof from the Army.

Addressing a public meeting here, Sarma said, "Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the Surgical Strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?"

Hitting out further, the Assam Chief Minister said that once the Army said that the strike was conducted then there is no dispute on its legitimacy.

"If our Army said that they conducted the strike in Pakistan, that means they have done it. Where is the dispute in this? Do you not trust General Bipin Rawat? If he said that the Army conducted the strike, that means it's done. Why do you want proof of it? Do not disrespect the soldiers. People die for the country. People do not live for others but for the country," Sarma said while addressing a public meeting in the poll-bound state of Uttarakhand.

Notably, the Indian Army had conducted a Surgical strike in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016 after 19 of the Indian Army soldiers were killed in the base camp in Uri.

The Indian Airforce had carried out an Airstrike in February 2019 following a suicide bomber attack on the convoy of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14. (ANI)

