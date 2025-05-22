Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, A F Hamid, conducted an inspection of the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps on Thursday to review the progress of ongoing developmental works and preparations for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

According to an official press release, the DC reviewed critical infrastructure projects being executed by various departments, including Jal Shakti, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Roads and Buildings (R&B), and other allied agencies.

He also inspected ongoing track clearance operations along the yatra route.

Special focus was laid on the readiness of essential facilities such as drinking water supply, sanitation, power supply, accommodation, and health care services.

All the stakeholder departments were instructed to ensure strict adherence to the set timelines and maintain close coordination for seamless execution of tasks.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need to uphold quality standards while ensuring the timely completion of all works to facilitate a smooth and safe pilgrimage experience for devotees.

The Amarnath Ji Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in India, leading devotees to the Amarnath Cave located in the South Kashmir Himalayas.

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah said the tourism sector has been badly affected and the administration is now focusing on ensuring a safe and incident-free Amarnath Yatra.

"Tourism has been hit quite badly. We hardly have any tourists coming in the summer season. We are now focusing on the Amarnath Yatra. We want the Amarnath Yatra to pass incident-free. We want the devotees coming for the Amarnath Yatra to go back safe and sound after their visit," Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting with the Hoteliers Association at the Civil Secretariat. He held the meeting to discuss the concerns of the Hoteliers after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which had significantly impacted tourism in the region. (ANI)

