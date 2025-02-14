New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday signed an MoU with Andaman and Nicobar administration to act as knowledge partners and share technical expertise for development of various key projects in the islands, officials said.

According to the DDA, this initiative is in line with the vision of cooperative and competitive federalism articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The scope of this MoU includes the revitalisation of Swaraj Dweep Island Jetty Area and the development of a precinct around the Cellular Jail and Marina in Port Blair with an aim to transform these sites into world-class tourist destinations," the DDA said.

A bilateral meeting and MoU signing ceremony took place at Asita here in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Admiral D K Joshi.

The DDA in a statement said this event marks a pivotal step towards enhancing governance and fostering intellectual exchange for the sustainable growth of this remote yet strategically important part of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena shared a vision focused on enhancing the environmental and economic prospects of the islands. He emphasised the importance of knowledge exchange and collaboration in driving the region's development forward.

The DDA and Andaman and Nicobar administration officers have already undertaken a series of brainstorming sessions, site visits and consultations with various stakeholders in the islands, the statement said.

To support this effort, a multidisciplinary team of the DDA, including landscape architects, planners and engineers, will collaborate closely with the Andaman administration to bring these development projects to life, it said.

